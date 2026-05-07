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WORLD

KLM flight attendant tested for hantavirus: ministry

WORLD
21 mins ago
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KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

A flight attendant for the KLM airline is being tested for the hantavirus after showing mild symptoms and being admitted to hospital in Amsterdam, a Dutch health ministry spokesperson told AFP Thursday.

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The woman was undergoing tests in hospital, said the spokesperson, Mischa Stubenitsky.

RTL media reported that the flight attendant had come into contact with a Dutch woman who was taken off a KLM plane and later died of the virus in South Africa.

KLM said on Wednesday that the passenger had been briefly on a flight from Johannesburg to the Netherlands, but was removed before take-off.

"Due to the passenger's medical condition at the time, the crew decided not to allow the passenger to travel on the flight," which was flight KL592 from Johannesburg to Amsterdam on April 25 at 11:15 pm local time.

"After the passenger was removed from the aircraft, the flight departed for the Netherlands," added KLM.

Dutch health authorities are contacting people on the flight "as a precaution," KLM said in its statement. 

AFP

KLMflight attendanttestedhantavirusministry

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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