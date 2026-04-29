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WORLD

France probes return of adult website linked to mass rape

WORLD
43 mins ago
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Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP This photograph shows the logo of "Cocoland" website displayed on a smartphone in Paris on April 28, 2026.
Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP This photograph shows the logo of "Cocoland" website displayed on a smartphone in Paris on April 28, 2026.

France has launched a probe into the reappearance of a website that enabled sex criminal Dominique Pelicot to recruit dozens of strangers to rape his heavily sedated wife, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

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Authorities say the French-language platform Coco has been linked to crimes, including the sexual abuse of children, rape and murder. The website, which was registered abroad, was shut down in June 2024.

"The Paris public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the website's reopening," it told AFP.

The website, now operating under the name Cocoland and featuring a coconut-themed backdrop, was accessible on Tuesday.

France's commissioner for children, Sarah el Hairy, raised the alarm in mid-April.

"The reopening of the Coco site is a real slap in the face to the promise of protection we've made," she told broadcaster RMC at the time.

Such websites "exploit every loophole, they seek out prey, and that prey is children," she said.

"We will track them down, we will hound them, we will give them no respite."

Prior to the platform's re-emergence, the investigation into the Coco platform was "well advanced", according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Isaac Steidl, the founder and manager of the Coco website, was in January 2025 charged with complicity in drug trafficking, possession and distribution of child pornography, corruption of a minor via the internet, and criminal conspiracy. He denies the charges.

His lawyer Julien Zanatta said Steidl had "nothing to do" with the new website.

The platform has been at the centre of several criminal cases, including the high-profile Pelicot trial.

Pelicot was sentenced in 2024 to 20 years in prison for aggravated rape, after he recruited dozens of strangers to rape his then-wife Gisele after drugging her in their home between 2011 and 2020.

He spoke to potential attackers on the website's chatroom called "A son insu" (literally, "Without his/her knowledge").

Two French women's rights groups called Tuesday for the authorities to launch a broader probe into other, similar websites and platforms.

The appeal came after a report by US news network CNN in March on so-called "Rape Academy" platforms, where men around the world exchange tips on drugging and raping their partners while filming the scenes.

"Given recent cases such as that of Gisele Pelicot, it is highly likely that French users are participating (on such sites) and that victims in France are involved," the Women's Foundation and the group M'endors pas (Don't Put Me to Sleep) said in a joint statement.

The latter group was co-founded by Gisele Pelicot's daughter, Caroline Darian.

"These are not isolated episodes but organised crimes by fully fledged communities that encourage and structure such violence," the groups said. 

AFP

Franceprobereturnadult websitemass rape

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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