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CHINA

Blast at fireworks factory in China's Hunan kills 21, Xi calls for probe, state media says

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

 

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Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

A blast at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has killed 21 people and injured 61, prompting President Xi Jinping to call for a thorough investigation, state media reported on Tuesday.

The blast in Hunan's capital city of Changsha, home to a hub for fireworks manufacturing, occurred on Monday around 4:40 p.m. (0840 GMT), according to reports by CCTV and Xinhua.

Videos on Chinese internet platforms showed thick smoke billowing from a large site with collapsed buildings and debris strewn around the area. Reuters could not verify the footage.

Nearly 500 firefighters, rescuers and medical personnel attended the scene, according to the South China Morning Post.

The blast happened at Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company, media said. Reuters could not find a telephone listing for the company to seek comment.

Xi called for a speedy investigation to determine the cause of the blast and strict accountability for the incident, Xinhua reported.

Last year, China exported $1.14 billion worth of fireworks, more than two-thirds of global sales, data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity shows.

Xi also ordered authorities to strengthen risk screening and hazard control in key industries, enhance public safety and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Xi often issues "important instructions" to local officials after major accidents and disasters with fatalities. Last week, he urged a nationwide upgrade in China's disaster response capacity.

Xi had also issued instructions after a blaze in Hong Kong in November at the Wang Fuk Court complex that killed 168 people. 

 

Reuters

Blastfireworks factoryChinaHunankills 21Xiprobe

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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