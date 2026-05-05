logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea to probe ship fire in Strait of Hormuz, Trump blames Iranian attack

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Seoul said on Tuesday that authorities will investigate the cause of an explosion and fire on a South Korean-operated ship in the Strait of Hormuz in an incident U.S. President Donald Trump blamed on an Iranian attack.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The exact cause of the accident would be figured out after the vessel is towed and its damage is assessed," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Panama-flagged cargo ship operated by South Korean shipper HMM was empty and at anchor when the explosion and fire occurred on Monday.

The ministry said there were no casualties and the fire had been extinguished. The ship, named HMM Namu, would be towed to a nearby port so that the damage could be assessed and repairs carried out, the ministry said.

An HMM spokesperson said the 24 crew remained on board the 35,000-ton general cargo vessel.

The fire had broken out in the engine room and surveillance camera footage showed it had been extinguished, the spokesperson said.

British maritime risk management group Vanguard said authorities would investigate whether the damage might have been caused by an attack, a drifting sea mine or another external object.

In response to the incident, South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Tuesday it had asked Korean vessels in the area to move to safer locations and said authorities were in close communications with shipping companies and stranded vessels.

The South Korean government has said 26 South Korean-flagged vessels were stranded around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said Iran had fired shots at the ship and other targets as the U.S. launched an operation seeking to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

He suggested it could be time for South Korea to join his new effort to help guide stranded ships through the waterway typically used to carry about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry, the Defence Ministry and the presidential office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.

South Korea has previously said it would carefully consider Trump's call for countries to deploy navy ships to form a coalition to ensure safe passage through the waterway, while also stressing such a move would require legislative approval. 

Reuters

South Koreaprobeship fireStrait of HormuzTrumpIranian attack

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Reuters
Pulitzers honor damning coverage of Trump and his policies
WORLD
51 mins ago
Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. (Reuters)
Goldman says global oil stocks approaching eight-year low, depletion speed a concern
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Firefighters work to distinguish a fire following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing factory in Liuyang, Hunan province, China, May 5, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Blast at fireworks factory in China's Hunan kills 21, Xi calls for probe, state media says
CHINA
3 hours ago
Aerial view from the top of the Washington Monument shows construction crews as they continue site preparation for a planned White House ballroom in the area of the former East Wing in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Trump undertakes sweeping makeover of White House and Washington
WORLD
4 hours ago
Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
South Korean-operated vessel ablaze in Strait of Hormuz; Trump says Iran fired at ship
WORLD
4 hours ago
Trump launches bid to open Strait of Hormuz, Iran strikes ships, UAE port
WORLD
9 hours ago
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026. Reuters
Oil pares gains after US says two vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
16 hours ago
North Korean club to play rare football match in South
WORLD
04-05-2026 13:05 HKT
Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says US to help ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz as tanker fired on
WORLD
04-05-2026 12:49 HKT
A woman walks past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran. Reuters
Iran says it has received US response to its latest offer for talks
WORLD
04-05-2026 03:05 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-05-2026 12:55 HKT
New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats
NEWS
04-05-2026 13:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.