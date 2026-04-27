Japan's Trade Minister may attend APEC in China since diplomatic rift

Japan is considering sending its Trade Minister to a regional Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Suzhou, China, later this May, according to sources familiar with the matter.

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If confirmed, Ryosei Akazawa’s visit would mark the first by a Japanese minister to China since a diplomatic dispute erupted last year over remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan.

Akazawa is expected to seek meetings with senior Chinese officials during the four-day APEC event, which runs from May 20.

The gathering could address regional trade and China’s export restrictions on items with both civilian and military uses.

China is this year's APEC chair, and Japan is one of the forum's 21 member economies.

Meanwhile, Japanese business groups are stepping up engagement with China, with several prominent delegations planning visits in the coming months.