Japan warns of potential stronger tremor after magnitude 7.7 quake, residents urged to prepare

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'Cruelly hot': Japan devises new term for heatwave days
17-04-2026 18:27 HKT
Rattled by Trump, US allies eye Japan's biggest arms opening since WW2
16-04-2026 20:52 HKT
Chinese Embassy in Japan reveal details of terror threats, attacks
16-04-2026 18:11 HKT
Japan plans $10 billion framework to help Asia secure oil
15-04-2026 16:01 HKT
North Korea calls Japan diplomatic paper a 'grave provocation'
15-04-2026 13:46 HKT
Deep Purple thrills Japan's superfan prime minister with a quick visit
10-04-2026 19:48 HKT