logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan proposes rebuilding ageing nuclear plants to meet power demand

WORLD
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, stands along the seaside in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan December 21, 2025.REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)'s Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant, one of the world's largest nuclear facilities, stands along the seaside in Kashiwazaki, Niigata prefecture, Japan December 21, 2025.REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japan needs to rebuild between two and five ageing nuclear reactors by the 2040s and as many as 11 to 14 by the 2050s to secure stable power supply, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a policy proposal on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The proposal, outlined at a meeting on nuclear policy, reflects a shift towards greater reliance on atomic energy to help meet rising power demand and reduce costly fuel imports.

The 14 new nuclear power plants would have a capacity of about 16 gigawatts (GW), METI said.

Japan shut its 54 operating nuclear reactors after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, due to public fear about the industry's safety standards. Of the 33 units that remain operable, 15 have been restarted.

Tokyo last year revised its basic energy policy to maximise the use of nuclear power. However, many reactors are approaching or exceeding their 60-year operational lifespans, raising concerns about a future decline in nuclear capacity even if restarts of idled plants continue.

By setting concrete replacement targets, the government aims to improve predictability for utilities, the draft said.

The moves also come as demand for electricity is expected to rise sharply, driven by data centres for AI.

Under the current energy plan, Japan aims to double the share of nuclear power in its electricity mix to around 20% by fiscal 2040. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is a strong backer of nuclear power, seeking to ease the bill for imported coal, gas and oil, which fuel 60% to 70% of Japan's power generation.

Public trust in nuclear energy has yet to fully recover following safety concerns and recent controversies, including Chubu Electric's falsification of seismic risk assessments for its Hamaoka nuclear plant.

Reuters

Japanrebuildingageingnuclear plantspower demand

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Japan May foreign reserves fall by US$77 billion after large interventions
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The campaign flag of 'Fry to Fly' project, which collects used cooking oil from households to refine it into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), is displayed at a waste oil collection point at a community center in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan steps up efforts on cooking oil in race for sustainable aviation fuel
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
'Slow slip' activity off Japan's northeast coast raises fears of major quake
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This picture taken on March 19, 2026 shows a staff member packing photographer Kazuma Obara’s work titled “The Newspaper” at the Kyoto Shimbun factory in Kumiyama, Kyoto prefecture.
'AI simply can't replicate it': Japan embraces zine trend
WORLD
03-06-2026 16:07 HKT
Yen slips to key 160 level as Gulf hostilities boost dollar
FINANCE
03-06-2026 10:45 HKT
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a meeting with Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / POOL / AFP)
Japan considering sales tax cut in April 2027, Mainichi reports
FINANCE
02-06-2026 22:39 HKT
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei tops 67,000 for first time on AI boost; SoftBank becomes Japan's most valuable firm
FINANCE
01-06-2026 11:34 HKT
OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. AFP
OpenAI gives Japan banks access to latest model, Japan's finance minister says
FINANCE
29-05-2026 22:11 HKT
A man walks in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2026. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei scales record peak on Mideast, AI optimism
FINANCE
29-05-2026 16:05 HKT
From left, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose following a Quad ministerial meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Australia-India-Japan-US Quad urged to address 'connectivity choke points'
WORLD
26-05-2026 14:51 HKT
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.