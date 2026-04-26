From sparring partner to gala chaos: Jiang Weijia again in the spotlight with Trump

The White House Correspondents' Association president Jiang Weijia rushed out right after Donald Trump as the Secret Service agents bundled the US leader and the First Lady from the stage after gunshots were heard at the event.

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Sitting next to Trump at the gala, the 42-year-old is the first woman of color to serve as president of the Association.

This is not the first time Jiang has attracted global attention with Trump. She became famous six years ago when she exchanged words with Trump. As a senior White House correspondent for CBS News, she asked Trump why he still treats coronavirus testing as a global competition when more than 80,000 in the United States have died from the epidemic.

Jiang was born in Xiamen, China, and raised in West Virginia, where she immigrated with her parents when she was 2 years old.

She graduated from Syracuse University in 2006 with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism before joining the media industry.

In 2012, Jiang was inducted into the prestigious Professional Gallery at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

She has covered the White House beat since 2017 and won an Emmy award in 2023. Jiang is said to be earning HK$2 million a year.