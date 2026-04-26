World leaders react to Washington gala shooting

World leaders expressed shock after a shooter charged a glitzy media gala in Washington on Saturday night attended by US President Donald Trump -- and relief that there were no casualties.

US law enforcement said the sole suspect, armed with "a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives," has been detained and will face charges Monday in federal court.

Here is how leaders reacted:

- Keir Starmer -

Britain's prime minister said he was "shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington overnight."

"Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Starmer wrote on X on Sunday.

- Emmanuel Macron -

French President Emmanuel Macron said the incident was "unacceptable".

"Violence has no place in a democracy," he said on X. "I extend my full support to Donald Trump."

- Benjamin Netanyahu -

The Israeli prime minister said he and his wife Sara "were shocked by the attempted assassination" of Trump.

"We are relieved that the President and the First Lady are safe and strong," Netanyahu wrote on X.

"We send our wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the wounded police officer and salute the US Secret Service for their swift and decisive action."

- Giorgia Meloni -

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "full solidarity and sincere sympathy" to Trump and the others present at the event.

"Political hatred has no place in our democracies. We will not allow fanaticism to poison the spaces of free debate and information," she said.

- Narendra Modi -

The prime minister of India said he was "relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed."

"I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi wrote on X.

- Mark Carney -

The Canadian prime minister said he was "relieved that the President, the First Lady, and all guests are safe."

"Political violence has no place in any democracy and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event," Carney wrote on X.

- Claudia Sheinbaum -

The Mexican president wrote on X that "it is good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events. We send them our respect."

"Violence must never be the way," Sheinbaum added.

- Viktor Orban -

Hungary's outgoing prime minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally, said: "There's no place for violence in politics".

- Recep Tayyip Erdogan -

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident, saying: "In democracies, struggles are waged with ideas; there is no place for any form of violence".

- Ursula von der Leyen -

The EU chief said on X: "Violence has no place in politics, ever" and lauded "the swift action of the police and responders for ensuring the safety of the guests".

- Friedrich Merz -

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed the message that "violence has no place in a democracy", writing on X: "We decide by majorities, not by the gun."

He said he was "relieved that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and all those present are safe."

- Shehbaz Sharif -

The Pakistani prime minister wrote he was "deeply shocked by the disturbing shooting incident."

"Relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees are safe. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him continued safety and well-being," Sharif wrote on X.

(AFP)