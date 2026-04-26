Shooting suspect was 'would-be assassin,' Trump says

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the suspect behind a shooting incident at a media gala in Washington was a "would-be assassin," adding that the man was "armed with multiple weapons."

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man charged past a security checkpoint, Trump told a press briefing at the White House, adding: "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest."

"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," the US leader added.

The shooting suspect will be arraigned in the US capital on Monday, the federal prosecutor said.

According to US Attorney Jeanine Piro, the suspect will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.