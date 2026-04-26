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WORLD

Shooting suspect was 'would-be assassin,' Trump says

WORLD
7 mins ago
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US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the suspect behind a shooting incident at a media gala in Washington was a "would-be assassin," adding that the man was "armed with multiple weapons."

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The man charged past a security checkpoint, Trump told a press briefing at the White House, adding: "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest."

"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," the US leader added.

The shooting suspect will be arraigned in the US capital on Monday, the federal prosecutor said.

According to US Attorney Jeanine Piro, the suspect will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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