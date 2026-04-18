logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump, IRS in talks to settle US president's $10 billion lawsuit

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A flag waves outside the International Revenue Service Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo
A flag waves outside the International Revenue Service Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

Lawyers for Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service are in talks to settle the U.S. president's $10 billion lawsuit against the tax collection agency for leaking his tax returns to the media in 2019 and 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a Friday filing in Miami federal court, the lawyers asked a judge to put the case on hold for 90 days "while the parties engage in discussions designed to resolve this matter and to avoid protracted litigation." A pause "could narrow or resolve the issues efficiently," they added.

The White House declined to comment. The Department of Justice, which represents the IRS, declined to comment.

A delay would give Justice Department lawyers more time to address conflicts of interest posed by the case, given that Trump is suing his own government.

Justice Department lawyers report ultimately to the president, while the IRS and the Treasury Department, which is also a defendant, are part of the executive branch.

Trump's adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization are also plaintiffs.

IRS CONTRACTOR LEAKED RETURNS

The case arose from former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn's leak of Trump's tax returns to media outlets, including the New York Times and ProPublica.

These returns showed that Trump paid little or no income taxes in many years, the Times reported in 2020.

Trump and the other plaintiffs said the leaks caused them financial harm and public embarrassment, and tarnished their reputations and public standing.

Prosecutors charged Littlejohn in 2023 with leaking tax records of Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to the media, saying he was motivated by a political agenda. Littlejohn later pleaded guilty to improper disclosures, and a judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

Any payout in Trump's lawsuit would likely involve taxpayer dollars. Trump has said he would donate money collected from the case to charity.

“The IRS wrongly allowed a rogue, politically-motivated employee to leak private and confidential information" to the Times, ProPublica and other "left-wing news outlets," a spokesperson for Trump's legal team said in a statement.

"President Trump continues to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.”

TRUMP HAS FILED OTHER LARGE LAWSUITS

Trump has filed many lawsuits in his personal capacity, often for large sums and as a result of reporting by various media, since winning a second White House term in 2024.

He is suing the New York Times and Penguin Random House for $15 billion over articles and a book he said were intended to undermine his reelection prospects, and suing the BBC for $10 billion over its editing of its broadcast of his speech preceding the January 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, a judge threw out Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over an article discussing a lewd birthday greeting for the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The judge said Trump can refile his lawsuit by April 27, and Trump said he would do so.

Reuters

TrumpIRStalkssettleUSpresident$10 billionlawsuit

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn towards the White House after landing in Marine One on April 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. The President is returning to Washington after speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP
US Catholics unsettled by Trump's feud with pope
WORLD
34 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/File Photo
Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
CHINA
2 hours ago
A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo
US renews Russian oil waiver after pressure from countries dealing with Iran war price shocks
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says UFO review uncovered 'interesting' documents
WORLD
4 hours ago
A satellite image shows the ship movement at the Strait of Hormuz on April 17, 2026, in Space. EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2/Handout via REUTERS
Iran threatens to again close Hormuz, if US blockade continues
WORLD
4 hours ago
Some 20,000 people live in Greenland's capital Nuuk, a once-quiet town perched on the mouth of a fjord that has been riled by President Donald Trump's calls for the island to be controlled by the U.S. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
MAGA figures are pushing Trump's campaign to grab Greenland. But it's tough sledding 
WORLD
22 hours ago
US President Donald Trump gestures during a roundtable discussion on his "no tax on tips" policy at the AC Hotel Las Vegas Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Trump characterizes Iran war as a 'little diversion'
WORLD
17-04-2026 15:22 HKT
Displaced people make their way as they return to their homes after a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel went into effect, at the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Trump says Iran war should end 'soon', says Hezbollah should support truce
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:18 HKT
North Korea's Kim Jong Un observes a ground ejection test of what KCNA says is a high-output solid-fuel engine using carbon fiber composite materials, in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 29, 2026. KCNA via REUTERS
South Korea says not aware of US protest over minister's remarks on North Korea nuclear site
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:18 HKT
A car drives past a building of the Digital Realty Data Center in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US cloud dominance a risk to European security: report
WORLD
17-04-2026 14:16 HKT
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
17-04-2026 13:18 HKT
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Nine days of rain forecast as unstable weather grips Hong Kong
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.