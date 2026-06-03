Trump in 'spectacular' health, ally says after medical

US President Donald Trump is in "spectacular" health, a television doctor in his cabinet insisted Tuesday, after a medical examination failed to quell questions about Trump's health.

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Mehmet Oz, who is Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was speaking to reporters after a physician's report on Trump came out last Friday.

"If you look at these records, they're spectacular, you know," Oz -- who is widely known as Dr Oz after the television show he hosted for more than a decade -- said at a White House briefing.

"That amount of energy and that amount of mental acuity does not exist in a vacuum. You have to have a vessel to carry it, and the president has unique ability to just keep going at all hours of the day with remarkable strength."

Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, is the oldest person ever to become US president. A doctor's report last week said he was in "excellent" health but should lose weight.

Oz dismissed questions about why Trump has had three so-called "annual" examinations in the past year, compared to predecessor Joe Biden's one per year.

"I do actually believe he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction," said Oz, adding that Trump was "meticulous."

Issues including bruising on Trump's hand, swollen ankles, a cardiovascular condition and apparent sleepiness in some meetings have raised further questions about Trump's health.