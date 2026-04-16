logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

YouTube suspends pro-Iran channel posting Lego-style clips mocking Trump

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP This illustration photo created in Los Angeles on April 9, 2026 shows a Lego-style AI-generated war-themed video playing on a smartphone screen in front of a photo of US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Photo by CHRIS DELMAS / AFP This illustration photo created in Los Angeles on April 9, 2026 shows a Lego-style AI-generated war-themed video playing on a smartphone screen in front of a photo of US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

YouTube suspends pro-Iran channel posting Lego-style clips mocking TrumpYouTube has terminated a channel belonging to a pro-Iran group producing viral Lego-themed AI videos that ridicule US President Donald Trump, the Google-owned platform said Wednesday, sparking online criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Explosive Media, a group of pro-Tehran creators that describes itself as independent but is widely suspected of ties to the Iranian government, has gained internet notoriety during the US-Iran war for animation videos that have racked up millions of views.

"We terminated the channel for violating our spam, deceptive practices and scams policies," a YouTube spokesman told AFP, without elaborating.

The channel was suspended on March 27, he added.

Explosive Media was still posting videos mocking the US war effort on other tech platforms, including the Elon Musk-owned X and Telegram.

Meta-owned Instagram also took down the group's account, US media reported, but another account under its name was still active on Wednesday.

Meta did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

Lashing out at YouTube, Explosive Media wrote on X: "Seriously! Are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?"

- Widely shared -

YouTube's suspension appeared to have limited impact on Explosive Media's reach, with its videos still being widely shared by content creators on the platform.

The satirical videos, which tap into American popular culture, caricatured Trump with an oversized yellow head and portrayed him as an old, isolated figure prone to childish tantrums, seemingly disconnected from reality.

After a two-week ceasefire was announced last week, the group posted a video on X with the caption: "TACO will always remain TACO," referring to the acronym "Trump always chickens out."

With dramatic background music, the video depicts a Trump-like toy figure huddling with Arab leaders, hurling a chair at US military figures, while Iranian generals press a red button labelled "Back to the Stone Age," unleashing a torrent of destruction across the Middle East.

Cartoonish video memes -- amplified by Iranian diplomatic missions and pro-Tehran accounts on social media -- are emerging as an effective information warfare tool, a phenomenon analysts have dubbed the "Legofication" of conflict propaganda.

In recent weeks, viral meme videos have depicted fictional Iranian military victories, world leaders in subservient scenarios -- dependent on Iranian leaders for oil -- and even the strategic Strait of Hormuz reimagined as a cartoonish toll booth.

The English-language content of Explosive Media appears aimed at audiences outside Iran, where platforms like X have been blocked for years and are only accessible via VPN.

With Iranians facing what monitor NetBlocks calls an "internet blackout," the ability of Explosive Media to produce and upload slick content has fueled suspicion of ties to the Iranian regime.

The group has rejected the claim as a "media distortion." 

AFP

YouTubepro-IranchannelLego-style clipsTrump

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt takes questions next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Reuters
US optimistic of deal with Iran as it increases economic pressure
WORLD
6 hours ago
Trump says Iran war 'close to over'; Pakistan army chief arrives in Tehran to mediate
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP A security guard stands atop the Serena Hotel, the venue where Iran and the United States held peace talks earlier in Islamabad on April 14, 2026.
Trump says Iran talks could resume within 'days'
WORLD
16 hours ago
News photographers wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to walk out of the Oval Office to speak with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump doubles down in criticizing Pope Leo over Iran
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP Motorists ride along a road on Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue on April 14, 2026.
Trump says Iran talks may resume as Israel, Lebanon open direct track
WORLD
15-04-2026 10:19 HKT
Trump says Iran talks could resume over next two days, NY Post reports
WORLD
15-04-2026 01:11 HKT
U.S. and Chinese flags and a "tariffs" label are seen in this illustration created on April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China vows 'countermeasures' if Trump tariff threat materialises
CHINA
14-04-2026 18:14 HKT
A combination picture shows Pope Leo XIV addressing Algeria's political leaders at the cultural centre of the Great Mosque of Algiers (Djamaa El Djazair), where he criticized violations of international law by "neocolonial" world powers, in Mohamadia, Algiers, Algeria, April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
President vs. Pope: How feud with Leo could hurt Trump
WORLD
14-04-2026 16:29 HKT
Michelle Steel appears in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on September 28, 2022. Michelle Steel/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump nominates former lawmaker Michelle Steel as US ambassador to South Korea
WORLD
14-04-2026 12:43 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP People walk past anti-US murals near the former US embassy in Tehran on April 11, 2026.
Trump vows US will sink any Iran boats that challenge blockade
WORLD
14-04-2026 12:09 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.