logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US shuts down Iran's maritime trade despite optimism for more talks

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo

The United States said on Wednesday its military had completely halted trade going in and out of Iran by sea, even though President Donald Trump said talks with Tehran on ending the war could resume this week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump said negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials could resume in Pakistan in the next two days and Vice President JD Vance, who led weekend talks that ended without a breakthrough, said he felt positive about where things stood.

"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, adding he did not think it would be necessary to extend a two-week ceasefire that ends on April 21.

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild," Trump said, according to a post by Karl on X. "They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals."

Officials from Pakistan, Iran and the Gulf also said negotiating teams from the U.S. and Iran could return to Pakistan later this week, although one senior Iranian source said no date had been set.

Despite the optimistic note, more vessels were being turned back under the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, including a U.S.-sanctioned and Chinese-owned tanker Rich Starry that was making its way back to the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after exiting the Persian Gulf.

Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of the U.S. Central Command, said American forces had completely halted economic trade going in and out of Iran by sea, which he said fuels 90% of Iran's economy.

"In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," Cooper said in a post on X.

Earlier the U.S. military said it had intercepted eight Iran-linked oil tankers since the start of the blockade on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

RETURN TO ISLAMABAD

Trump, speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, said his negotiators are likely to be back, thanks largely to the "great job" Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was doing to moderate the talks.

Later on Tuesday, at an event in Georgia, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Trump wanted to make a "grand bargain" with Iran but there was a lot of mistrust between the two countries.

"You are not going to solve that problem overnight," he said.

The signs of diplomatic engagement to end the conflict that began on February 28 helped calm oil markets, pressing benchmark prices down for a second day on Wednesday. Asian stocks rose while the safe-haven dollar stabilised after falling for a seventh straight session overnight. 

The war has prompted Iran to effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global waterway for crude and gas transport and cut shipments from the Gulf to global buyers, particularly in Asia and Europe.

About 5,000 people have died in the hostilities, including about 3,000 in Iran and 2,000 in Lebanon.

STICKING POINTS

Iran's nuclear ambitions were a key sticking point at the weekend talks. The U.S. had proposed a 20-year suspension of all nuclear activity by Iran, while Tehran had suggested a halt of three to five years, according to people familiar with the proposals.

Speaking in Seoul, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said the length of any moratorium on Iranian uranium enrichment was a political decision and it was possible Tehran might accept a compromise as a confidence-building act.

The U.S. has also pressed for any enriched nuclear material to be removed from Iran, while Tehran has demanded that international sanctions against it be removed.

One source involved in the negotiations in Pakistan said back-channel talks since the weekend had produced progress in closing that gap, bringing the two sides closer to a deal that could be put forward at a new round of talks.

However, in a major complication for peace prospects, Israel has continued to attack Lebanon as it targets Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group. Israel and the U.S. say that campaign is not covered by the ceasefire, while Iran insists it is.

On Tuesday, the UK, Canada, Japan and seven other countries condemned the killings of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon and called for "an urgent end to hostilities".

The statement comes after the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers last month. The countries welcomed the ceasefire agreed between the U.S., Israel and Iran.

Reuters

USshut downIranmaritime tradeoptimismmore talks

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS
Oil tankers transiting Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war
WORLD
26 mins ago
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP US YouTuber Johnny Somali speaks to reporters as he arrives at a court to attend his trial over charges including obstruction of business and violations of minor public order laws, at the Seoul Western District Court in Seoul on April 15, 2026.
South Korea jails US streamer Johnny Somali for statue outrage
WORLD
2 hours ago
Smoke rises at the Ras Tanura oil refinery in Saudi Arabia after a drone attack, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, March 2. via Vantor/ Reuters
Iran used Chinese spy satellite to target US bases, FT reports
CHINA
3 hours ago
News photographers wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to walk out of the Oval Office to speak with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump doubles down in criticizing Pope Leo over Iran
WORLD
3 hours ago
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla leave St George's Chapel, in Windsor, west of London, after attending the Easter Matins Service, on April 5, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali / POOL / AFP)
UK king to address Congress on US trip marking 'shared history': palace
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP This handout picture posted on the Telegram account of the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 15, 2026 shows Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shaking hands with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Xi meets Russian FM as leaders flock to China over Middle East war
CHINA
4 hours ago
A view of Hin Leong's Pu Tuo San VLCC supertanker in the waters off Jurong Island in Singapore, July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
US Treasury says not renewing temporary Iran oil sanction easing
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP Motorists ride along a road on Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue on April 14, 2026.
Trump says Iran talks may resume as Israel, Lebanon open direct track
WORLD
6 hours ago
Produced peelable paper tubes for a solid perfume made from mineral paper at cosmetic packaging factory Yonwoo in Incheon, South Korea, April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
Iran war promises green edge for Asia as plastic packaging runs short
WORLD
6 hours ago
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
US, Iran may resume talks this week despite port blockade
WORLD
7 hours ago
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
21 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.