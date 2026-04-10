Sleepy seal diverts traffic in Australian seaside town

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Australian soldier arrested for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
07-04-2026 12:05 HKT
Under global spotlight, Australia plays hardball on social media ban
03-04-2026 09:22 HKT
Australia hits gambling advertising, advocates say not hard enough
02-04-2026 16:01 HKT
Australia PM says Iran war objectives met, 'not clear' what more to achieve
02-04-2026 13:22 HKT
AI giant Anthropic says 'exploring' Australia data centre investments
01-04-2026 12:46 HKT
Australia investigates tech giants over social media ban compliance
31-03-2026 09:17 HKT
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery unveils first Aussie store at Westfield Sydney
26-03-2026 20:03 HKT
Wild possum shelters with plush toys in Australian airport shop
19-03-2026 11:16 HKT
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
09-04-2026 17:30 HKT