US military says it's ready to resume fighting if diplomacy fails

The top U.S. general said on Wednesday U.S. troops stood ready to resume fighting if Tehran failed to strike a negotiated settlement as the Trump administration sought to portray the war as a decisive victory against Iran.

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"We hope that Iran chooses a lasting peace," General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon news conference.

"A ceasefire is a pause and the joint force remains ready, if ordered or called upon, to resume combat operations -- with the same speed and precision as we've demonstrated over the last 38 days."

The remarks came a day after President Donald Trump pulled back from the brink of a threatened civilization-ending assault on Iran on Tuesday night, two hours before a deadline he had set for Tehran to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, which demonstrated its ability to cut off Gulf energy supplies through its grip on the strait, has also claimed victory and says it is entering the talks without trust in U.S. negotiators.

"The enemy, in its unjust, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat," Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, however, portrayed Iran as militarily defeated and without any option but to strike a deal. Hegseth and Caine spoke about the destruction of Iran's defense industry, its navy and its missile capabilities.

Hegseth said the U.S. military was "hanging around" in the Middle East to ensure Iran complies with the two-week ceasefire and to monitor the country's enriched uranium stockpile.

"On the uranium, we're watching it. We know what they have, and they will give it up, and we'll get it. We'll take it if we have to," Hegseth told reporters.

(Reuters)