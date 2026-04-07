Citrine Research sends analyst to the Strait of Hormuz and finds …ships still passing. 

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Citrini Research, which earlier this year issued a market-shaking bearish view on AI, stated that they sent an analyst to Oman's Musandam Peninsula to observe ship traffic, seeking firsthand information amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, CNBC reported.

The analyst's observations challenge the widely held belief that this crucial oil shipping route has been effectively blocked. It was found that ships are still passing through the strait, and the number of vessels passing through has recently rebounded to about 15 per day.

While far below normal levels, this indicates that the disruption is partial and fluctuating, rather than a complete halt.

“Tankers passing through four or five a day, completely dark on AIS. The volume, they said, is higher than what the data suggests, and it’s been accelerating in the past couple days through the Qeshm channel,” Citrini’s post said.

AIS is a ship-tracking system that broadcasts a vessel’s location, speed, identity and route. Citrini asserts that the actual shipping volume is higher than reported data as many ships turn off their transponders and are not visible on official tracking systems.

The analyst's identity is not disclosed due to the sensitivity of the operation.