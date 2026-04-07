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Train driver killed, two critically injured as French TGV collides with truck

WORLD
17 mins ago
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Firefighters and Police officers transport a person from the wreckage of a TGV train after its collision at a level crossing with a lorry between Bethune and Lens, in Bully-les-Mines, in the Pas-de-Calais region, northern France on April 7, 2026. (AFP)
Firefighters and Police officers transport a person from the wreckage of a TGV train after its collision at a level crossing with a lorry between Bethune and Lens, in Bully-les-Mines, in the Pas-de-Calais region, northern France on April 7, 2026. (AFP)

A French high-speed train crashed into a truck carrying military equipment in northern France on Tuesday, killing the driver of the TGV and critically injuring two people, officials said.

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The train, which was travelling from the northern city of Dunkirk to Paris and carrying 243 people, collided with a lorry at a level crossing in the town of Bully-les-Mines, the prefecture said.

The accident occurred at around 7:00 am (0500 GMT).

Two people were in critical condition, while 11 others sustained less serious injuries, the prefecture said in an updated tally. Officials had earlier reported that 27 people were injured.

Large numbers of emergency responders and technical crews were deployed at the crash site, where personnel were seen inspecting the mangled nose of the TGV train.

According to a spokesperson for the prefecture, the truck was carrying military equipment. The lorry driver was in police custody, a judicial source told AFP.

- 'Railway workers in shock' -

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on X he was heading to the scene with the head of the SNCF.

"Railway workers are in shock following this tragic accident," the Sud-Rail trade union posted on X.

"The SUD-Rail union is demanding complete transparency regarding this tragedy and a firm commitment from the authorities."

The prefecture said 88 firefighters were mobilised along with 10 police officers and dozens of other personnel.

Neither the SNCF nor the prefecture were able to specify the circumstances of the accident.

The SNCF said rail services would be suspended between Bethune and Lens until late Tuesday.

Fabien Villedieu of the Sud-Rail trade union said it was "the second special convoy in a week to become stuck at a level crossing".

On March 25, a regional train collided with a truck at a level crossing in the southeastern town of Saint-Raphael, killing the 60-year-old truck driver.

In March 2025, two soldiers died after their vehicle was struck by a regional train at a level crossing near the northern town of Arras.

In France, serious accidents involving high-speed rail lines are rare compared to traditional railways.

A high-speed train in November 2015 derailed after taking a corner much faster than the recommended speed during a test between Paris and the eastern city of Strasbourg, killing 11 people.

It was the deadliest such accident involving a high-speed train in France.

On Christmas Eve 2024, a TGV driver with personal troubles killed himself by throwing himself out of the train while it was moving. An automated response brought the train to a halt and no one else was hurt.

France's first high-speed train or Train a Grande Vitesse (TGV) shattered world speed records when it came into service in 1981.

The first generation of the TGV reached a top speed of 380 kilometres (236 miles) per hour, cutting the journey time between Paris other French cities to just a few hours, as opposed to the full-day, or even overnight, trip required previously.

Hailed as a prime example of French engineering and industrial prowess, TGV technology has been exported to several countries including South Korea, Spain, the United States and Italy.

(AFP)

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