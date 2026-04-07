Singapore's NTU connects students in AI applications with free Google tools starting Aug

Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) announced on Monday that it will give all undergraduates full access to Google AI tools from August as part of its effort to integrate new technology into its curriculum.

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In a news release yesterday, the university stated that the move is designed to equip every student with essential AI proficiency to prepare them for a competitive job market.

Noting that only 5 percent of its 52 undergraduate programs currently involve AI applications, the school aims to expand AI-embedded courses to about 40 percent by 2030.

Students are expected to have free access to Google AI tools—including Gemini Enterprise, Google AI Studio and Vertex AI—starting in August, as well as computing credits to build and deploy their own AI agents to assist with their learning.

NTU President Ho Teck-hua expressed hope that students will utilize the new technology to solve real-world problems—for instance, by deploying AI agents to complete a series of tasks.

Taking business students as an example, Ho said they could use AI agents to test various pricing points for a new product on an e-commerce website.

NTU has also developed the NTU AI Learning Assistant (NALA), a platform that allows lecturers to build customized AI tutors based on their course content, offering students personalized learning support around the clock.

The curriculum will also strengthen problem-based learning, where students will work on real-world challenges from businesses, government, and society—designing solutions rather than studying theories.

As part of the AI-powered learning system, students will be taught how to use AI responsibly, evaluate the accuracy and ethical implications of the technology, and take accountability for the results.