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WORLD

Trump says 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran does not make a deal

WORLD
38 mins ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he answers questions from the media during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. (Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he answers questions from the media during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump once again exhorted Iran to make a deal by his Tuesday deadline, saying a "whole civilization will die tonight" if an agreement is not reached to end the conflict.

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"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

(Reuters)

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