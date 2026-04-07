Trump says 'a whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran does not make a deal

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Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump once again exhorted Iran to make a deal by his Tuesday deadline, saying a "whole civilization will die tonight" if an agreement is not reached to end the conflict.
"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."
(Reuters)
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