At least two dead in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Istanbul

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With top figures dead, who is now running Iran?
27-03-2026 11:45 HKT
WHO says one person dead from Nipah virus in Bangladesh
07-02-2026 13:38 HKT
Fire breaks out at seven-storey building in Indonesia's Jakarta, 22 dead
09-12-2025 17:42 HKT
Eight-year-old boy found dead in Fo Tan flat
23-11-2025 14:43 HKT
James Watson, Nobel prize-winning DNA pioneer, dead at 97
08-11-2025 10:31 HKT
Two dead in attack at UK synagogue on Yom Kippur, suspect shot dead
02-10-2025 22:09 HKT
South Africa's ambassador to France, found dead in Paris, left suicide note
01-10-2025 13:40 HKT
Eight dead in shooting outside Ecuador nightclub: police
11-08-2025 11:32 HKT
Couple found dead in Sha Tin residence after losing contact for a month
03-08-2025 18:58 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT