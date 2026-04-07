At least two dead in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Istanbul

At least two attackers were killed and one was seriously injured in an extended gun battle between police and assailants directly outside the building housing the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to media reports and Reuters video.

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Reuters video showed police officers pulling out guns and taking cover as shots rang out for at least 10 minutes. One person was covered in blood.

Other footage obtained by Reuters showed an apparent attacker moving among parked white police and security buses and firing over several minutes with an automatic rifle and handgun. Two bodies lay on nearby streets and grassy areas.

Media reported that two police officers had been injured in the incident, which occurred immediately outside a tower where the Israeli consulate is located in Istanbul's financial district.

Since the Hamas-Israel war began in 2023, a heavily armed police presence has been maintained in the area near the Israeli consulate.

A source with knowledge of the matter said there were no Israeli diplomats stationed in Turkey at present.

Reuters