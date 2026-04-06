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Intelligence head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in strike, media say

WORLD
23 mins ago
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The head of the intelligence organisation of Iran's ​elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ‌was killed on Monday in a "terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy", ​Iranian media said, citing a ​statement by the Guards.

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Majid Khademi, ⁠who becomes the latest key ​figure killed in U.S.-Israeli air strikes, ​took over in 2025 after Israeli air strikes killed his predecessor.

He spent decades ​in intelligence and counter-espionage roles ​while rising through Iran’s security apparatus.

Before his ‌appointment, ⁠Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation, charged with internal surveillance and counter-intelligence, and held ​senior roles ​in ⁠Iran’s defence ministry.

The IRGC intelligence arm is one ​of Iran’s most powerful ​security ⁠bodies, with a central role in domestic surveillance to counter foreign ⁠influence, ​and often operating ​in parallel with the civilian intelligence ministry.

(Reuters)

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