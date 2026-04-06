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WORLD

Japanese hot spring closes as war drives up oil prices, halting heavy fuel supply

WORLD
6 hours ago
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A hot spring in Gifu Prefecture has suspended operations due to rising crude oil prices caused by the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which has disrupted its supply of heavy fuel oil.

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Ikeda Onsen Honkan in the town of Ikeda suspended operations on April 3 after struggling to secure enough heavy oil to heat its waters, NHK reported. The town-run facility requires about 1,400 litres of heavy oil daily to heat the spring water from around 30 degrees Celsius. While it has historically procured fuel through public tenders each month, many bidders withdrew from the latest tender due to rising tensions in Iran, leaving the facility with only about half the usual supply. A second facility remains open.

A male customer in his 80s, who visits the onsen about twice a week, said: "I usually chat with other regulars in the hot spring. This news is shocking."

Shintaro Katsuno of Ikeda Town's planning division said: "We made the decision to close with a heavy heart. We hope to resume operations as soon as possible." The town said it has no clear solution for heavy oil supply from next month, and the reopening date remains uncertain.

Japan, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil imports, has been hit hard by the price surge. According to Nikkei, crude oil prices from Saudi Arabia – which accounts for more than half of Japan's imports – soared more than 80 percent in March. The price of Arab light crude rose to US$126.28 per barrel, an 84 percent increase from the previous month and the highest level since July 2008. The government's budget for oil subsidies is expected to run out by the end of May.

Japan hot spring oil prices

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