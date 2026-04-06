41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Russian-controlled Luhansk region, official says

Ukraine struck the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, damaging a power substation and leaving 41 mine workers trapped underground, a Russian-installed official said on Monday.

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"All the relevant services are taking steps to rescue the miners and restore power to the mine," Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, said.

He said that the contact with the miners had already been established, and that they had a supply of drinking water.

(Reuters)