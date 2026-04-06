Falling debris injures one after attack intercepted in UAE

Falling debris from an intercepted attack injured one person in an industrial area of Abu Dhabi, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said Monday.

"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident of falling debris on the Raneen Systems company in ICAD (Industrial City of Abu Dhabi) in the Musaffah area, following a successful interception by air defence systems," the Abu Dhabi government's media office posted on X.

"The incident resulted in moderate injuries to a Ghanaian national."

The injury comes a day after authorities in the Emirati city of Sharjah said they were "dealing with an incident that targeted Khor Fakkan" after the key port was targeted in the Gulf of Oman.

Pakistani nationals were reportedly wounded when a projectile was intercepted, prompting Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to post on X that he was "deeply concerned".

Gulf nations have borne the brunt of Iran's retaliatory attacks since the US and Israel launched strikes in late February that ignited a regional war.

The UAE has been the main target of missiles and drones fired across the Gulf.

(AFP)

(Updated at 1.43 pm)