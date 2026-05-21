logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ebola case confirmed in rebel-held Congo area far from outbreak's epicentre

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A health worker takes the temperature of an M23 rebel outside the laboratory where samples from suspected Ebola cases are examin
A health worker takes the temperature of an M23 rebel outside the laboratory where samples from suspected Ebola cases are examin

A case ‌of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province - hundreds of kilometres from the outbreak's epicentre - the rebel alliance that controls the area said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case in a rural ​area near the provincial capital of Bukavu marks an expansion of an outbreak that ​experts believe circulated for around two months in Ituri province, several hundred kilometres ⁠to the north, before being detected last week.

The Alliance Fleuve Congo, which includes the ​Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who seized swathes of eastern DRC last year, said in a statement that ​the 28-year-old patient had died and been buried safely.

It said the person had come from the northern city of Kisangani, in Tshopo province, but it did not provide details about their recent movements.

The World Health Organization ​at the weekend declared the outbreak of the virus' Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no ​vaccine, a public health emergency of international concern.

The outbreak has been linked to 139 deaths and there were ‌600 ⁠suspected cases in eastern DRC's Ituri and North Kivu provinces as of Wednesday, according to the WHO. Two cases have also been confirmed in neighboring Uganda.

M23 REBELS PLEDGE TO WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS

South Kivu health spokesperson Claude Bahizire told Reuters earlier on Thursday that two suspected cases, ​including the patient who ​died, had been detected ⁠in the province. The other patient was in isolation awaiting test results, he said.

Last week, an Ebola case was confirmed in M23-held Goma, ​the capital of neighbouring North Kivu province.

M23 said earlier this week that ​it was ⁠committed to working with international partners to contain the outbreak.

The response has been complicated by the virus' presence in densely populated urban areas and widespread armed violence in eastern DRC.

A 2018-2020 outbreak in ⁠the ​region of the Zaire strain of Ebola was the ​second-deadliest on record, killing nearly 2,300 people.

This time, first responders say they lack basic supplies, which some have attributed to foreign ​aid cuts by major international donors.

(Reuters)

ebola

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Israeli naval vessel arrives at Ashdod port, on the day an Israeli rights group and the Global Sumud Flotilla's organisers said activists aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla were intercepted by Israeli naval forces and are being detained at an Israeli port, as seen from Ashdod in southern Israel May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Global outrage mounts after Israeli minister taunts Gaza flotilla activists
WORLD
1 hour ago
A SpaceX Super Heavy booster carrying the Starship spacecraft lifts off on its 11th test flight at the company's launch pad in Starbase, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
SpaceX IPO bets $2 trillion on Musk's ambitious rockets-to-AI vision
WORLD
1 hour ago
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Grok falls flat in Washington, undercutting SpaceX's AI growth story
WORLD
1 hour ago
Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons found at the home of a Chinese man near the beach resort of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiPoliceOfficial)
Thai police arrest 11 in scam-linked weapons cache probe
WORLD
2 hours ago
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son delivers remarks next to U.S. President Donald Trump at an 'Investing in America' event in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Inside the unraveling of U.S. diplomacy under Trump
WORLD
2 hours ago
Climbers walk in a long queue as they head to summit Mount Everest in the Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region, Nepal, May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Purnima Shrestha/File Photo
Record 274 climbers scale Mount Everest in a single day from Nepali side
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP A gallery assistant poses for a photograph (C) by photographer Hans Wild at the "Winston Churchill: The Painter" exhibition at the Wallace Collection in central London on May 20, 2026.
Winston Churchill's 'playful' paintings go on show in London
WORLD
3 hours ago
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a TikTok logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Malaysia issues statutory demand to TikTok over alleged failure to moderate 'offensive' content on royals
WORLD
4 hours ago
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Iran's Hormuz authority claims control of waters south of UAE port
WORLD
5 hours ago
Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, speaks to Reuters in an interview at the ATX Summit in Singapore, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
US, Philippines to reach deal on economic security zone 'sooner rather than later', US official says
WORLD
5 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
21 hours ago
Elderly woman dies after being hit by flying railing in Kowloon Bay car crash
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.