Japan on high alert as bear sightings surge after record-high attack deaths

Japan is facing renewed concerns over bear attacks as the country recorded a record 13 deaths from bear encounters in 2025, with authorities warning of a further surge in sightings as bears emerge from hibernation.

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Environment Minister Ishihara Hirotaka issued an urgent appeal on Wednesday urging the public and hikers to remain vigilant, noting that based on past experience, a high number of autumn bear incidents typically leads to increased sightings the following spring.

Since early March, bears have been spotted frequently in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions. In Fukushima Prefecture alone, three sightings occurred within hours on March 31. An orchard owner reported finding unusually large footprints, expressing alarm even at the presence of small bears.

Professor Shinsuke Koike of Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology said bears have become less wary of human settlements, with some even hibernating near residential areas to forage immediately after waking. While 70 percent of attacks occur in mountainous areas, about 26 percent of victims were attacked near their homes or farmland.

With spring being peak season for wild vegetable gathering, Ishihara advised the public to avoid entering forests alone at dawn or dusk when bears are most active, to carry noise-making devices such as bells or radios, and to consider bear spray. Authorities also urged proper disposal of agricultural waste to avoid attracting bears into villages, and advised anyone encountering a bear to lie face down to protect vital areas.

Last year, a wild vegetable gatherer sustained severe injuries after being mauled despite fighting off the bear with a wooden stick.