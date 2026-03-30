SDF officer's intrusion into Chinese embassy 'extremely unusual and serious', says Japan's police chief

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Chinese mainland AI short dramas targets 24 bln yuan market size
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Chinese EV maker BYD posts first annual profit decline in four years
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China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US
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Japan's ispace delays NASA-sponsored moon landing to 2030
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China demands more than just 'regret' from Japan after embassy break-in
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MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
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