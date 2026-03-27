Japan's ispace delays NASA-sponsored moon landing to 2030

Japanese spacecraft startup ispace said on Friday it will further delay a U.S. government-sponsored lunar mission to 2030 and cut its global workforce, in a strategic shift after two failed lunar landings.

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The announcement highlights the murky outlook for the venture, as the U.S. revamps space missions with commercial and international partners to send astronauts to the Moon before China does.

Tokyo-based ispace said it will consolidate moon lander development across its Japanese and U.S. units and push back a launch commissioned under NASA's commercial lunar payload services program by three years from 2027, following previous delays.

In the meantime, ispace said it would launch five lunar orbiters by 2030 that can provide telecommunication, navigation and surface observation services to contribute to development on the Moon.

The company could incur costs of several million dollars due to the changes, which could lead to further equity financing and a reduction of a few dozen staff, Chief Financial Officer Jumpei Nozaki told a media briefing.

Since its 2023 Tokyo stock listing, ispace has had two failed lunar landing attempts, has been running at a loss and has seen its share price slump. It had about 300 employees across Japan, the U.S. and Luxembourg as of last year.

Its third mission is scheduled for 2028 as part of the Japanese government's commercial space program. It will launch its "Ultra" lunar lander which is capable of carrying a 200 kg (441 lbs) payload to the Moon.

Only two private companies, Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace - both from the U.S. - have landed on the Moon.

NASA on Tuesday announced updates to its Artemis program, including plans to send up to 30 uncrewed missions to the lunar surface starting next year.

"While it's true that we are moving against NASA's push to accelerate moon missions in 2028-29 ... as the only (private company) outside the U.S. with moon landing technology, we are seeking a greater role in their program," Nozaki said.

Changes to the American space programme under President Donald Trump has led to confusion among Japanese space ventures that had hoped for deeper U.S.-Japan cooperation to counter China.

Tokyo-based rocket startup ISC, whose chief executive sits on the ispace management board, in December cancelled a launch test in New Mexico, citing disruption in regulatory procedures.

Reuters