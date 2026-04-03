logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Microsoft to invest $10 bn for Japan AI data centres

WORLD
03-04-2026 17:18 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a meeting with Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / POOL / AFP)
Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a meeting with Microsoft's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / POOL / AFP)

Microsoft said Friday it will invest $10 billion in Japan over the next four years to build artificial intelligence data centres and related infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Power-hungry data centres -- warehouse-like facilities that power AI tools from chatbots to image generators -- are springing up worldwide, and the sector is growing particularly fast in Asia.

Microsoft President Brad Smith met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at her office on Friday to announce the investment.

Smith said in a statement that it was a "response to Japan's growing need for cloud and AI services".

Businesses in Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy, are keen to get ahead in the fast-moving AI field.

But data centre expansion there is constrained by limited space and relatively expensive electricity.

The US tech giant will collaborate with Japan's SoftBank Group and Sakura Internet to expand domestic tech infrastructure, it said in a press release.

It follows a $2.9 billion two-year investment Microsoft announced in 2024 to bolster the country's push into AI and strengthen its cyber defences.

The investment unveiled Friday also includes funds to enhance cybersecurity partnerships with Japanese government agencies, and to train one million engineers in cooperation with telecom and tech giants NTT and NEC.

A rush to build data centres in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in India and Southeast Asia, has sparked concerns over the facilities' environmental impact.

That includes increased demand on electricity grids that are often reliant on fossil fuels, and on local water supplies used to cool the hot servers inside.

Microsoft says it has pledged to become carbon negative, zero-waste and "water positive" by 2030.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in cloud and AI data centre infrastructure and operations in Thailand over the next two years.

AFP

Microsoftinvest$10 bnJapanAIdata centres

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Japanese hot spring closes as war drives up oil prices, halting heavy fuel supply
WORLD
6 hours ago
Gandhari and Dhritarashtra, characters from the AI-generated series "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh," as seen at the Collective Artists Network's Galleri5 AI production studio in Bengaluru. The show is based on an ancient Hindu epic about a dynastic war between princes. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
AI is rewiring the world's most prolific film industry
WORLD
04-04-2026 12:27 HKT
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Chelsea v AS Roma - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 10, 2025 Chelsea's Maika Hamano celebrates scoring their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Culture clash spelt shock end for Japan women's first foreign coach
WORLD
03-04-2026 20:22 HKT
This illustration photograph shows shows "Fruit Love Island", an AI-generated TikTok micro-series based on the television hit "Love Island" -- except all the participants are sexy human-like fruit, in Tokyo on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
AI-generated 'Fruit Love Island' takes TikTok by storm
WORLD
03-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP A geisha takes part in a rehearsal for the annual "Miyako Odori" -- which means "capital city dance" in Japanese, at the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo in Kyoto on March 31, 2026.
Geisha spectacle in Japan's Kyoto celebrates arrival of spring
WORLD
03-04-2026 12:33 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
Singapore charges one more individual with AI chip fraud
WORLD
02-04-2026 15:55 HKT
Photo by ALEX BRANDON / POOL / AFP US President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a televised address on the conflict in the Middle East from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC on April 1, 2026.
What's real anymore? AI warps truth of Middle East war
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Japan on high alert as bear sightings surge after record-high attack deaths
WORLD
02-04-2026 05:50 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Anthropic releases part of AI tool source code in 'error'
WORLD
01-04-2026 18:24 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
AI giant Anthropic says 'exploring' Australia data centre investments
WORLD
01-04-2026 12:46 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.