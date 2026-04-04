Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media

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Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
White House seeks $1.5 tn defense budget as Iran war drives costs
04-04-2026 17:33 HKT
Iran executes two linked to opposition group, media say
04-04-2026 17:30 HKT
WHO warns about attacks on Iran health facilities, regional threat
04-04-2026 16:28 HKT
Iranian engineers mourn their tallest bridge, bombed by Trump
04-04-2026 15:12 HKT
How many people have been killed in the Iran war?
04-04-2026 12:50 HKT
French, Japanese ships cross Strait of Hormuz in first since war
04-04-2026 10:22 HKT
Iran's former top diplomat urges deal with US to end war
03-04-2026 21:38 HKT
Israel under fire as Trump warns of destroying Iranian infrastructure
03-04-2026 18:54 HKT