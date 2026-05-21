AMD plans to invest over US$10 billion across Taiwan's AI sector

Advanced Micro Devices said on Thursday it would invest more than US$10 billion (HK$78 billion) in Taiwan’s AI sector to deepen strategic partnerships and boost its capacity to build and assemble advanced AI chips.

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Analysts and investors see AMD as a leading challenger to Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market.

Here are some details:

The US chipmaker said it will collaborate with Taiwanese chip packaging and testing provider ASE and its unit SPIL to develop more power-efficient technology for AI systems and processors.

The new power-efficient technology will support AMD’s Venice CPUs, which are being built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) advanced 2 nanometer process technology.

AMD said it was also working with Taiwanese partners including PTI, Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec.

“As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said.

“By combining AMD leadership in high-performance computing with the Taiwan ecosystem and our strategic global partners, we are enabling integrated, rack-scale AI infrastructure that helps customers accelerate deployment of next-generation AI systems,” she added.

Taiwan plays a pivotal role in the global AI supply chain for companies including Nvidia and Apple. Its position is anchored by the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC.

In a separate statement, AMD also said that it had started ramping up production of the Venice CPUs.

Reuters