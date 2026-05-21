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INNOVATION

AMD plans to invest over US$10 billion across Taiwan's AI sector

INNOVATION
12 mins ago
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A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS

Advanced Micro Devices said on Thursday it would invest more than US$10 billion (HK$78 billion) in Taiwan’s AI sector to deepen strategic partnerships and boost its capacity to build and assemble advanced AI chips.

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Analysts and investors see AMD as a leading challenger to Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market.

Here are some details:

  • The US chipmaker said it will collaborate with Taiwanese chip packaging and testing provider ASE and its unit SPIL to develop more power-efficient technology for AI systems and processors.

  • The new power-efficient technology will support AMD’s Venice CPUs, which are being built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) advanced 2 nanometer process technology.

  • AMD said it was also working with Taiwanese partners including PTI, Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec.

  • “As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said.

  • “By combining AMD leadership in high-performance computing with the Taiwan ecosystem and our strategic global partners, we are enabling integrated, rack-scale AI infrastructure that helps customers accelerate deployment of next-generation AI systems,” she added.

  • Taiwan plays a pivotal role in the global AI supply chain for companies including Nvidia and Apple. Its position is anchored by the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC.

  • In a separate statement, AMD also said that it had started ramping up production of the Venice CPUs.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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