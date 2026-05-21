logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump to sign order on AI oversight as security fears mount among supporters

WORLD
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on artificial intelligence at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on artificial intelligence at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on AI and cybersecurity as soon as Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as pressure grows from parts of his political base to increase oversight of new AI models, such as Anthropic's Mythos.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The White House was working to get AI company CEOs to a signing ceremony with President Donald Trump, another source familiar with the planning said.

The order would create a voluntary framework for AI developers to engage with the U.S. government about the public release of covered models, the sources said. Under the framework, the developers would be asked to provide their models to the government 90 days before public release, and also give pre-public access to critical infrastructure providers such as banks, one of the people said.

Such an approach may represent a middle ground among Trump supporters.

MAGA activists, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and right-wing political organizer Amy Kremer, have been pressing the White House to require AI developers to submit their most capable models for government security tests.

On the other side of the debate are tech industry supporters such as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and former Trump adviser David Sacks, who are resistant to mandatory requirements. Sacks in March stepped down from his role as Trump's lead AI official and is now co-chairing the president's tech advisory committee. Trump’s AI policies in his second term have largely reflected the tech industry’s perspective.

NEW MODELS DRIVING DEBATE

A White House spokesperson called any discussion about AI policy details "speculation." A National Security Agency spokesperson directed Reuters to contact the White House when asked about details of the president's plan. National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, who serves as Trump's principal adviser on cybersecurity policy and strategy, did not respond to requests for comment.

The order was the result of work by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House Science & Technology Adviser Michael Kratsios, Wiles' deputy Walker Barrett, and Cairncross over the last month, with input from AI companies, the source familiar with the planning said.

The balance of power between the two groups of Trump's supporters has shifted, driven by the release of powerful new AI systems, including Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5-Cyber. The companies warn the new models could supercharge complex cyberattacks, though some cybersecurity executives have said those fears are overblown.

Mythos' arrival prompted a battle among the president’s supporters to influence how he responds. The outcome of that debate could have a significant impact on the AI industry if the president's decision slows the rollout of large language models or prompts the companies to change how a model performs to address safety concerns. Either option could hurt profits.

Republicans have traditionally favored limited government and opposed regulations, but support is growing among their more vocal populist supporters to impose AI guardrails. The populist faction is asking Trump to require government approval of “potentially dangerous” AI systems before they’re deployed, according to a letter they sent to the White House last Friday.

Kremer said it is “antithetical” to her political views to advocate for new regulations, but AI requires a different approach.

“You can't count on these people that are leading these AI companies to put our interests at heart and do what's right to protect the American people,” she said.

Kremer helped organize a January 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol riot. She said in an interview that she was not among the thousands of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol that day.

BIG TECH SUPPORT

Tech executives are among the president’s largest political donors and most visible supporters. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and OpenAI’s Sam Altman sat front and center as he was sworn into office in January 2025.

Advocates for the tech industry told Reuters they want to see the U.S. Department of Commerce's Center for AI Standards and Innovation play a leading role in the Trump administration’s response to advanced AI models, adding that companies are willing to work with the scientists and cybersecurity specialists in that organization voluntarily.

The National Security Agency has been involved in administration-wide discussions about how to respond to Mythos, according to two other people familiar with the matter, along with Cairncross. Lawmakers asked Cairncross to work with federal agencies to set up a process that would monitor "sudden frontier AI capability jumps."

“The past couple months have served as a massive wake-up call for the kinds of vulnerabilities that AI can create," said former U.S. Representative Brad Carson, who now helps run a super PAC network whose funders include Anthropic.

Holding back new AI models while the federal government vets them may allow the U.S. to gain a short-term advantage over adversaries but will not keep the technology out of enemy hands in the long term, said Neil Chilson, head of AI Policy at the Abundance Institute, a nonprofit often aligned with the tech industry.

“We need to make sure we're deploying it and getting the most out of it, including by hardening our defenses,” Chilson said.

Voluntary federal testing of new AI models has been in place for a few years, with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic submitting their products for scrutiny by the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, known by a different name under former President Joe Biden.

The Commerce Department announced in May that Google, xAI and Microsoft had agreed to submit their AI models for security testing, though the details later disappeared from its website. The White House and Commerce Department did not respond to requests for comment about why the details disappeared.

Reuters

Trumpsign orderAIoversightsecurity fearssupporters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man holds a flag with a picture of late leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, during a rally in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump says willing to wait for a few days to get 'right answer' on Iran peace deal
WORLD
1 hour ago
AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Trump to sign order on AI oversight as security fears mount among supporters
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
Photo by CHRISTIAN KLINDT SOELBECK / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP US special envoy to Greenland Republican Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (C R) and Greenlandic mason and Trump supporter Joergen Boassen (C L) are pictured in Nuuk, Greenland, on May 20, 2026, on the sidelines of the Future Greenland business fair.
US needs to 'put its footprint back on Greenland': Trump envoy
WORLD
3 hours ago
Trump: may have to hit Iran harder - or maybe not
WORLD
12 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs Joint Base Andrews for the United States Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, in Maryland, U.S., May 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump says he will speak with Taiwan's president
WORLD
15 hours ago
"Citi Presents IdeaPOP! 2026", a startup pitch competition for secondary school students in Hong Kong organized by SEED Foundation and sponsored by Citi, concluded on May 16.
Citi Presents IdeaPOP! 2026 concludes, 90pc teams integrate AI
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
No major breakthroughs in Trump-Xi summit, UN chief says
CHINA
19 hours ago
assersby walk in front of the main branch of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
StanChart CEO seeks to reassure staff over AI-linked job cuts
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore urges financial firms to use AI to create better jobs
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Alibaba unveils new AI chip in push for domestic alternatives
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.