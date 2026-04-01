Anthropic releases part of AI tool source code in 'error'

Read More
AI is rewiring the world's most prolific film industry
04-04-2026 12:27 HKT
Microsoft to invest $10 bn for Japan AI data centres
03-04-2026 17:18 HKT
AI-generated 'Fruit Love Island' takes TikTok by storm
03-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Singapore charges one more individual with AI chip fraud
02-04-2026 15:55 HKT
Crisis contractor for OpenAI, Anthropic eyes a move to combat extremism
02-04-2026 14:49 HKT
What's real anymore? AI warps truth of Middle East war
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
AI giant Anthropic says 'exploring' Australia data centre investments
01-04-2026 12:46 HKT
Chinese mainland AI short dramas targets 24 bln yuan market size
29-03-2026 17:26 HKT
SoftBank secures US$40 billion loan to boost OpenAI investments
27-03-2026 20:38 HKT