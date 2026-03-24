SenseTime net loss narrows 59pc to 1.77b yuan

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime's (0020) net loss narrowed by 59 percent to 1.77 billion yuan (HK$2.01 billion) last year.

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Its total revenue increased 32.9 percent to 5.01 billion yuan, being the fastest growth in three years, which was primarily driven by continued expansion of Generative AI.

Its adjusted net loss narrowed by 54.3 percent to 1.96 billion yuan.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the second half of 2025 was 376.4 million yuan, turning positive for the first time since listing.

Its Generative AI revenue increased by 51.0 percent to 3.63 billion last year, fueling by exponentially growing demand for generative AI model training, fine-tuning, and inference.

Its gross profit increased 27 percent to 2.06 billion yuan last year, which is largely in line with the increase of revenue.

Its research and development expenses decreased by 8.6 percent to 3.78 billion yuan in 2025, primarily due to the decrease of employee benefit expenses, and partially offset by the increase of server operation and cloud-based service fees.

The company mentioned that it expects to launch a new foundational model based on the second-generation NEO architecture in the second quarter this year, with expectations to deliver a further exponential leap in efficiency and cost-effectiveness to broadly empower Agentic AI applications.