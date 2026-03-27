logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SoftBank secures US$40 billion loan to boost OpenAI investments

FINANCE
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo

SoftBank Group said on Friday it has secured a US$40 billion (HK$313.5 billion) bridge loan to bolster investments in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and for general corporate purposes, marking another significant step in its artificial intelligence strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Japanese investment conglomerate, led by founder Masayoshi Son, continues to strengthen ties with OpenAI as global tech firms race to gain an edge in the increasingly competitive generative AI space.

The Japanese investor has previously agreed to invest US$30 billion in OpenAI through its Vision Fund 2. The bridge loan is unsecured, the company said.

The loan, which matures in March 2027, was arranged with lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG Bank.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has emerged as a leading player following the widespread adoption of ChatGPT, prompting a surge in investment across the sector.

The loan underscores Son’s increasingly aggressive bet on AI following years when SoftBank swung between outsized gains and heavy Vision Fund losses.

SoftBank and OpenAI were among the companies behind the Stargate Project last year, which said it aimed to invest up to US$500 billion over four years to build AI infrastructure in the United States.

Son and then President-elect Donald Trump announced in December 2024 that SoftBank planned to invest US$100 billion in AI and related infrastructure in the US over four years.

Reuters

SoftBankOpenAIAI

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China boycotts top AI conference after ban on papers from US-sanctioned entities
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
AI used to make 'fetishised' images of disabled women
WORLD
6 hours ago
Ocean Park sees over 20pc rise in overseas visitors within three months 
NEWS
25-03-2026 16:40 HKT
The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Meta boosts top executives' pay with stock options as AI race heats up
INNOVATION
25-03-2026 12:00 HKT
OpenAI and Sora logos are seen in this illustration taken October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney, sources say
WORLD
25-03-2026 11:28 HKT
REUTERS
SenseTime net loss narrows 59pc to 1.77b yuan
FINANCE
24-03-2026 21:13 HKT
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company
INNOVATION
24-03-2026 15:15 HKT
An employee works next to an ABB's robotic arm, at an autonomous assembly line assembling an electronic control units (ECU) for IQ.Pilot intelligent assisted driving system co-developed by ZYT and Volkswagen, at the factory of Chinese autonomous driving technology startup ZYT, also known as Zhuoyu Technology, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's autonomous drive startup ZYT readies AI that can outdrive its own CEO on Shenzhen streets, targets HK IPO in 2027
INNOVATION
24-03-2026 10:25 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI warns Microsoft ties pose risk ahead of potential IPO, CNBC reports
INNOVATION
24-03-2026 10:01 HKT
The HSBC bank logo is pictured at a branch office at the Paradeplatz in Zurich February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
HSBC appoints David Rice as first chief AI officer
FINANCE
23-03-2026 21:32 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
13 hours ago
Man found injured on tracks after East Rail Line service severely disrupted
NEWS
3 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.