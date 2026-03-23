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Global economy under 'major threat' from Strait of Hormuz crisis: IEA chief

WORLD
50 mins ago
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Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol (AFP)
Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol (AFP)
Fatih BirolIEAenergy

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International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol. (AFP)
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