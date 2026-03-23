Global economy under 'major threat' from Strait of Hormuz crisis: IEA chief

Read More
Iran war's energy impact forces world to pay up, cut consumption
21-03-2026 20:09 HKT
IEA head says oil reserve release had 'strong impact' on markets
12-03-2026 17:33 HKT
IEA says members to release 400 mn barrels from oil reserves
12-03-2026 00:38 HKT
IEA proposes largest ever oil release from strategic reserves, WSJ says
11-03-2026 13:00 HKT
China vows to ensure energy security following US military actions
03-03-2026 16:30 HKT
India and Canada: trade, energy and diplomacy
25-02-2026 12:04 HKT
US, China can balance roles in Venezuela, US energy chief says
08-01-2026 22:26 HKT