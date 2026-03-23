Israel strikes main bridge in south Lebanon, orders destruction of homes near border

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How Iran's IRGC rebooted Lebanon's Hezbollah to be ready for war
21-03-2026 17:03 HKT
Israel, Iran trade attacks as US sends Marines to Middle East
21-03-2026 16:20 HKT
UN expert claims Israel using 'systematic' torture
21-03-2026 10:59 HKT
US, Israel tactics diverge on Iran as Trump's goals still 'fuzzy'
20-03-2026 11:50 HKT
Israel launches more attacks on Iran as crisis deepens
20-03-2026 10:39 HKT
Israel steps up Beirut strikes, hits bridges in south Lebanon
19-03-2026 07:03 HKT
Qatar says targeting of Iran gas facility 'dangerous and irresponsible'
18-03-2026 21:43 HKT