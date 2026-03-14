S.Korea says North fires around 10 ballistic missiles

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Train from North Korea to China reaches Beijing after six-year pause
13-03-2026 12:30 HKT
North Korea unveils image of leader's daughter firing pistol
12-03-2026 16:51 HKT
China-N.Korea trains to resume after six-year halt: travel agents
10-03-2026 14:00 HKT
North Korea cancels Pyongyang international marathon: tour agency
09-03-2026 21:29 HKT
As war spreads, airline pilots contend with drones, missiles - and stress
07-03-2026 15:50 HKT
US says 2,000 targets hit as Iran retaliates across Gulf
04-03-2026 12:23 HKT
North Korea looking to replicate youth success at Women's Asian Cup
26-02-2026 15:36 HKT
Drone strike sets Dubai Creek Harbour tower ablaze amid Iran conflict
13-03-2026 04:48 HKT
29-year-old PolyU PhD student dies after collapsing at canteen
13-03-2026 16:47 HKT
$1m Rolex stolen from gym locker in Kwun Tong
12-03-2026 20:10 HKT