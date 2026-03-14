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WORLD

S.Korea says North fires around 10 ballistic missiles

WORLD
30 mins ago
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae observe a missile test launch conducted by the Choe Hyon naval destroyer at an unknown location in North Korea, March 10, 2026. (Reuters/File)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae observe a missile test launch conducted by the Choe Hyon naval destroyer at an unknown location in North Korea, March 10, 2026. (Reuters/File)
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