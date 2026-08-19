Kalpana takes next step towards Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Yorkshire Oaks

King George winner Kalpana takes the next step towards the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when she makes her first start at York in Thursday's Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks.

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Andrew Balding's five-year-old returns to fillies-and-mares company after beating Calandagan by a length and a half in last month's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

The King George win reversed last year's result against Calandagan and pushed Kalpana towards the head of the Arc conversation. She now has to show the same level away from Ascot, where she has produced much of her best form, winning the past two editions of the G1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and finishing second in last year's King George.

The wide, flat Knavesmire presents a different set-up, although her tactical versatility and proven stamina should help. Colin Keane again takes the ride.

The Yorkshire Oaks has Arc relevance of its own. Enable won it before taking the Arc in 2017, while Alpinista used the race as her final start before winning at Longchamp in 2022.

Minnie Hauk already has winning York form.

Aidan O'Brien's filly won last year's Yorkshire Oaks to complete a Group 1 Oaks treble after victories at Epsom and the Curragh, putting her alongside Alexandrova, Enable and Snowfall as fillies to complete that same sweep.

She then missed out by only a head in the Arc.

Her four-year-old campaign has been less convincing and she finished nearly 18 lengths behind Kalpana when eighth in the King George, but O'Brien believes there were excuses for that performance.

O'Brien told Racing TV: "The plan was to go back to the Yorkshire Oaks and then to the 'Arc' with her.

"We rode her a bit too forward in the King George and she got caught beside one of her own in Lambourn and all the way, she was probably a gear too high.

"It cost her in the last furlong or so and she's one of those fillies that a mile and a half is far enough for her, she wouldn't want to go any further and as we saw in the race at Ascot, she's very comfortable over a mile and a quarter.

"She seems well and she's come out of Ascot very well."

Johanna Walsh leads the three-year-old challenge.

Joseph O'Brien's lightly raced filly progressed rapidly from a narrow defeat in the Ribblesdale Stakes to a four-length victory in the Irish Oaks and now receives 9lb from Kalpana and Minnie Hauk.

Legacy Link, runner-up in the Epsom Oaks, gives Juddmonte another runner alongside Kalpana, while Lancashire Oaks winner Tattycoram, Ribblesdale winner Earth Shot, Inis Mor, Sparan Nua and Sugar Island add further depth.

But Kalpana is the one they all have to beat. Another Group 1 win would strengthen her Arc claims, but York first has to show whether she can be as effective on the Knavesmire as she has been at Ascot.