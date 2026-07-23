logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

New connections waste no time with Wimbledon Hawkeye

WORLD RACING
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Wimbledon Hawkeye (Photo courtesy of Newmarket Racecourse/Kentucky Derby)
Wimbledon Hawkeye (Photo courtesy of Newmarket Racecourse/Kentucky Derby)

New connections waste no time with Wimbledon Hawkeye

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wimbledon Hawkeye has barely had time to change yards, let alone unpack, but his new connections are already sending him back into Group 1 company.

The four-year-old will make his first start for Victorious Forever in Sunday’s €155,000 Group 1 Grosser Dallmayr-Preis, less than three weeks after being purchased privately by the Bahrain racing operation.

Victorious Forever is the combined racing operation of Bahraini brothers Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, bringing together their respective Victorious Racing and KHK Racing interests. The operation has been expanding internationally, with more than 60 horses and George Scott central to its British team.

Wimbledon Hawkeye was added to the 2,000-metre Munich feature as a supplementary entry, taking the field to 10, and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy for new trainer Scott.

Murphy knows the race well, having partnered Tornado Alert to victory in last year’s edition.

Wimbledon Hawkeye was previously trained by James Owen for the Gredley family, winning the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes as a juvenile before adding last year’s Grade 3 Nashville Derby over 2,100 meters at Kentucky Downs.

He failed to make an impact when 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, but has produced two encouraging runs this season, most recently finishing second to Map Of Stars in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That Ascot run was enough for Victorious Forever to act, with Wimbledon Hawkeye bought privately and transferred to Scott, whose stable has built a strong record with international runners.

The newly upgraded Group 1 Bahrain International Trophy in November remains the main target, but his new connections have wasted little time testing him at the highest level.

Wimbledon Hawkeye is one of six overseas-trained runners in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis.

Irish trainer Jessica Harrington sends Group 1 winner Hotazhell, who will be ridden by Shane Foley, while James Doyle partners Hamad Al Jehani’s Silawi.

British trainer Edward Bethell’s Coedana will be ridden by Daniel Tudhope, Dylan Browne McMonagle partners Joseph O’Brien’s Wemightakedlongway and Jack Mitchell takes the ride on Charlie Johnston’s German 1,000 Guineas winner Timeforshowcasing.

The four locally trained runners are Peter Schiergen’s Wilko and Santagada, Andreas Wöhler’s Bella Sinfonia and Andreas Suborics’ Seguro.

Four-time German champion jockey Bauyrzhan Murzabayev rides Wilko, Leon Wolff partners Santagada, Eduardo Pedroza is aboard Bella Sinfonia and Benjamin Marie takes the mount on Seguro.

The first of the two races to be simulcast is due to start at 19:20 Hong Kong time.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Oisihn Murphy. HKJC
Murphy takes no-pressure King George ride on Japanese raider
WORLD RACING
21-07-2026 09:18 HKT
MASQUERADE BALL, CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRE / G1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) // Tokyo Racecourse /// 2025 //// Photo by @s1nihs
Yoshida plots King George revenge with Masquerade Ball
WORLD RACING
20-07-2026 14:55 HKT
Globe-trotter Rebel's Romance has been retired. HKJC
Rebel's Romance, Hong Kong's first overseas Champions & Chater Cup winner, retires
WORLD RACING
17-07-2026 18:52 HKT
Joseph O'Brien. HKJC
Joseph O'Brien chases first Irish Oaks with talented trio
WORLD RACING
17-07-2026 17:13 HKT
WILLIAM HAGGAS; MUHAARAR, PAUL HANAGAN / Illustration by Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: July Cup, Almeraq and Shonan Galleon
WORLD RACING
09-07-2026 19:11 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
'Eight To Glory': Jockey Club reveals charity twist for World Cup Race
WORLD RACING
03-07-2026 10:26 HKT
Raaheeb, Jim Crowley / Ascot // 2025 /// Photo by Alan Crowhurst; Illustration by Idol Horse
World Racing Weekly: Raaheeb, Irish Derby & Aviatore
WORLD RACING
25-06-2026 13:46 HKT
KA YING RISING, ZAC PURTON, DAVID HAYES / Photos by HKJC; Illustration by Idol Horse
Ka Ying Rising “unlikely” for Royal Ascot 2027
WORLD RACING
23-06-2026 13:48 HKT
Trainer Aidan O'Brien poses after training his 100th winning horse after the The Gold Cup race on the third day of the Royal Asc
O'Brien's historic 100th Royal Ascot winner has golden glow
WORLD RACING
19-06-2026 00:34 HKT
William Buick ended a frustrating run to land the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes on Ombudsman on the second day of Royal Ascot © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
'Elegant' Ombudsman's princely performance lights up Royal Ascot
WORLD RACING
18-06-2026 12:05 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
(File photo)
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
NEWS
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.