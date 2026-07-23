New connections waste no time with Wimbledon Hawkeye

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Wimbledon Hawkeye has barely had time to change yards, let alone unpack, but his new connections are already sending him back into Group 1 company.

The four-year-old will make his first start for Victorious Forever in Sunday’s €155,000 Group 1 Grosser Dallmayr-Preis, less than three weeks after being purchased privately by the Bahrain racing operation.

Victorious Forever is the combined racing operation of Bahraini brothers Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, bringing together their respective Victorious Racing and KHK Racing interests. The operation has been expanding internationally, with more than 60 horses and George Scott central to its British team.

Wimbledon Hawkeye was added to the 2,000-metre Munich feature as a supplementary entry, taking the field to 10, and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy for new trainer Scott.

Murphy knows the race well, having partnered Tornado Alert to victory in last year’s edition.

Wimbledon Hawkeye was previously trained by James Owen for the Gredley family, winning the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes as a juvenile before adding last year’s Grade 3 Nashville Derby over 2,100 meters at Kentucky Downs.

He failed to make an impact when 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, but has produced two encouraging runs this season, most recently finishing second to Map Of Stars in the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That Ascot run was enough for Victorious Forever to act, with Wimbledon Hawkeye bought privately and transferred to Scott, whose stable has built a strong record with international runners.

The newly upgraded Group 1 Bahrain International Trophy in November remains the main target, but his new connections have wasted little time testing him at the highest level.

Wimbledon Hawkeye is one of six overseas-trained runners in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis.

Irish trainer Jessica Harrington sends Group 1 winner Hotazhell, who will be ridden by Shane Foley, while James Doyle partners Hamad Al Jehani’s Silawi.

British trainer Edward Bethell’s Coedana will be ridden by Daniel Tudhope, Dylan Browne McMonagle partners Joseph O’Brien’s Wemightakedlongway and Jack Mitchell takes the ride on Charlie Johnston’s German 1,000 Guineas winner Timeforshowcasing.

The four locally trained runners are Peter Schiergen’s Wilko and Santagada, Andreas Wöhler’s Bella Sinfonia and Andreas Suborics’ Seguro.

Four-time German champion jockey Bauyrzhan Murzabayev rides Wilko, Leon Wolff partners Santagada, Eduardo Pedroza is aboard Bella Sinfonia and Benjamin Marie takes the mount on Seguro.

The first of the two races to be simulcast is due to start at 19:20 Hong Kong time.