Board of Peace members have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza, Trump says

WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 05:07 HKT
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Trump says he will be involved indirectly in Iran talks
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu says US deal with Iran must dismantle nuclear infrastructure
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 06:28 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump threatens to order election reforms, bypassing Congress
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 15:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
The construction of U.S.President Donald Trump's White House ballroom continues in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Washington panel set to consider Trump's ballroom project in March
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 13:53 HKT
A satellite image shows the USS Gerald R. Ford off the coast of St Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, January 24, 2026. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Trump says Iran regime change could be 'best thing' as second carrier heads to Middle East
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 11:40 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and NDP interim leader Don Davies visit a makeshift memorial, three days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Carney tells Tumbler Ridge residents that Canadians 'will always be with you' following mass shooting
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 10:27 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China January new loans jump but miss forecasts as weak demand persists
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:51 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges over 460 points on Friday
MARKET
13-02-2026 17:08 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
China's yuan set for longest weekly winning streak in 13 years
MARKET
13-02-2026 14:46 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
