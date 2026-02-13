logo
China January new loans jump but miss forecasts as weak demand persists

MARKET
13-02-2026 22:51 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA NEWS
9 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi calls for stronger domestic demand, innovation
MARKET
11 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China's top diplomat warns against 'knee-jerk' calls for decoupling
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 17:27 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
US withdraws newly updated list of firms allegedly aiding China's military
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 12:58 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
China’s Wang Yi urges EU to manage frictions, deepen cooperation
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 11:57 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and NDP interim leader Don Davies visit a makeshift memorial, three days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Feb 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)
Carney tells Tumbler Ridge residents that Canadians 'will always be with you' following mass shooting
WORLD NEWS
14-02-2026 10:27 HKT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Venetian Macao, part of Sands China Ltd's development in Macau, China, June 1, 2016. REUTERS
Sands China 2025 profit slides, but payout doubled, new chair named
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:53 HKT
Prices of fruit and vegetables are on display in a store in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
US consumer prices rise less than expected in January
MARKET
13-02-2026 22:00 HKT
U.S. and China flags are pictured at Lancaster House in London, Britain, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China and US held anti-narcotics intelligence meeting, Xinhua reports
CHINA NEWS
13-02-2026 18:54 HKT
Forbes announces HK’s richest 50 with Li Ka-shing securing no.1
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-02-2026 16:19 HKT
Nancy Wu steps into supportive wife role before mainland career push
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
13-02-2026 15:56 HKT
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) greet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. (Reuters)
Obama deplores lack of shame after Trump racist monkey clip
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
