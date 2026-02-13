Hang Seng Index plunges over 460 points on Friday

Read More
China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology
14-02-2026 14:25 HKT
China January new loans jump but miss forecasts as weak demand persists
13-02-2026 22:51 HKT
Wall St muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data
13-02-2026 22:38 HKT
CATL, CMOC, Laopu Gold to be added to Hang Seng Index, compiler says
13-02-2026 21:52 HKT
China's yuan set for longest weekly winning streak in 13 years
13-02-2026 14:46 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges nearly 500 points at noon on Friday
13-02-2026 12:30 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 27,000 points in early trading on Friday
13-02-2026 10:11 HKT
China's January smartphone sales down 23pc Y/Y, says Counterpoint
12-02-2026 22:58 HKT