logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Modi ally proposes social media ban for India's teens as global debate grows

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Modisocial mediabanIndiateensglobal debate

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Avanti Mehta, 32, India's youngest water sommelier, talks about different brands of packaged water at "Sip and Sense", a water tasting event in Hyderabad, India, January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Rishika Sadam
India's wealthy embrace a new luxury symbol: water
WORLD NEWS
7 hours ago
Airport health authorities wearing protective masks monitor passengers from international flights arriving at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, January 25, 2026, following the implementation of health screening measures for passengers arriving from West Bengal, India, amid reports of a Nipah virus outbreak. Suvarnabhumi Airport Office /Handout via REUTERS
WHO sees low risk of Nipah virus spreading beyond India
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 15:39 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Indian state mulls social media ban for children
WORLD NEWS
29-01-2026 20:54 HKT
Members of a medical team from Kozhikode Medical College carry areca nut and guava fruit samples to conduct tests for Nipah virus in Maruthonkara village in Kozhikode district, Kerala, India, September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
India says two Nipah virus cases, but situation contained
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 16:03 HKT
MPs attend a parliamentary debate on legislative process for a social media ban on under-15s at the Assemblee Nationale, France's lower house Parliament in Paris on January 26, 2026. Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
Will the EU ban social media for children in 2026?
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 15:57 HKT
Communicable Disease Branch Head Albert Au Ka-wing noted that the virus clusters in parts of India are limited to one hospital with no large-scale outbreak or cross-border cases.
Hong Kong reports no suspected Nipah virus cases, low risk of importation: health official
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 13:33 HKT
Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks as European Council President Antonio Costa listens during joint press statements after their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on January 27, 2026.
EU, India agree 'mother of all' trade deals
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 19:23 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration//File Photo
Indian tourist state of Goa weighs social media ban for children
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 19:18 HKT
Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP MPs attend a parliamentary debate on legislative process for a social media ban on under-15s at the Assemblee Nationale, France's lower house Parliament in Paris on January 26, 2026.
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
WORLD NEWS
27-01-2026 11:04 HKT
File Photo
Thailand enhances screening of flights originating from Nipah Virus high-risk region
WORLD NEWS
26-01-2026 16:40 HKT
Govt to suspend mandatory bus seatbelt rule due to legal flaw
HONG KONG NEWS
30-01-2026 18:00 HKT
(File Photo)
New seatbelt law applies only to buses registered after Jan 25, says Doreen Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
30-01-2026 16:30 HKT
Airport Cherry Blossom Garden opens with 160 trees, peak bloom expected next week
HONG KONG NEWS
29-01-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.