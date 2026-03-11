logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China moves to curb use of OpenClaw AI at banks, state agencies, Bloomberg News reports

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
OpenclawChinaban

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
StanChart says companies see room for yuan financing to grow
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A drone view shows the Panama Canal area in Panama City, Panama. (Reuters)
China's COSCO Shipping suspends operations at Panama's Balboa port, La Prensa media says
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A view of the Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium Panama City, Panama, March 4, 2025. REUTERS
China summoned Maersk, MSC heads to ask about international shipping operations
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Freight cars are seen at a train station in Dandong, Liaoning province, China April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China-N.Korea trains to resume after six-year halt: travel agents
CHINA
10-03-2026 14:00 HKT
FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship with containers docks at a terminal of the Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2025. REUTERS
China's exports turbocharge into 2026 after record-breaking year
FINANCE
10-03-2026 11:22 HKT
Flags fly next to a logo of Nexperia at the facade of its factory amidst a shortage of chip supply caused by a diplomatic standoff between China and Netherlands over the company, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Nexperia China says it has begun producing its own chips
INNOVATION
09-03-2026 22:28 HKT
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China's CATL beats estimates as battery profit growth quickens
INNOVATION
09-03-2026 21:50 HKT
OpenClaw
China's Shenzhen backs OpenClaw AI with subsidies, despite Beijing's security concerns
INNOVATION
09-03-2026 21:27 HKT
Around 1,000 people were seen queuing up outside a technology giant’s headquarters in Shenzhen for free installation.
'Raise a lobster' craze: OpenClaw's meteoric rise transforms China's tech landscape
INNOVATION
09-03-2026 18:03 HKT
Smoke rises above the city, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2026. REUTERS
China's Wanhua Chemical declares force majeure on supplies to Middle East
FINANCE
09-03-2026 16:48 HKT
Strong monsoon surge to cool HK this weekend, urban low to drop to 16 degrees on Saturday
NEWS
21 hours ago
Boy, 4, left alone throws toys from window, smashes BMW, mother held
NEWS
10 hours ago
Father's pedophilia threesome fantasy exposed by TVB's ‘Scoop’
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-03-2026 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.