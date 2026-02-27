logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Poland plans social-media ban for children under 15

WORLD
27-02-2026 16:18 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Polandsocial-mediabanchildrenunder 15

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Political parties call for tax relief to boost birth rate ahead Budget
NEWS
22-02-2026 19:33 HKT
Lennon Flowers, right, Project Director of The Parents’ Network hugs Lori Schott, mother of Annalee Schott, outside a landmark trial over whether social media platforms deliberately addict and harm children, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Social media companies face legal reckoning over mental health harms to children
WORLD
20-02-2026 20:53 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for a state visit to Britain, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 16, 2025. (Reuters)
White House proposes banning some investors from buying more homes, WSJ reports
FINANCE
20-02-2026 11:37 HKT
Cars to be exported sit at a terminal in the port of Yantai, Shandong province, China January 10, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS
Poland bars Chinese-made cars from military sites over data security fears
CHINA
18-02-2026 15:17 HKT
British Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
UK tells parents to quiz their children about toxic online content
WORLD
10-02-2026 09:20 HKT
Eloy Moliner, 12, enjoys a water game with children from a neighbouring village where he will attend school in Pitarque, Teruel, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain to ban social media access for children under 16
WORLD
03-02-2026 21:17 HKT
Chen You-ching mounts a horse with help of a physical therapist during an equine-assisted therapy course at the Therapeutic Riding Centre in Taoyuan in northern Taiwan on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Children with disabilities find joy and support through horse therapy in Taiwan
CHINA
03-02-2026 16:37 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP A woman opens the door for a Tesla Model YL electric vehicle as a customer looks inside at a showroom in Beijing on February 3, 2026.
China to ban hidden car door handles in industry shift
CHINA
03-02-2026 12:18 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Modi ally proposes social media ban for India's teens as global debate grows
WORLD
31-01-2026 19:49 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Indian state mulls social media ban for children
WORLD
29-01-2026 20:54 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.