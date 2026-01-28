Will the EU ban social media for children in 2026?

Read More
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
27-01-2026 11:04 HKT
EU council president arrives in India to seal trade pact
25-01-2026 18:58 HKT
TikTok clinches deal for new US joint venture to avoid American ban
23-01-2026 11:59 HKT
Spain urges EU to create joint army amid Greenland dispute
22-01-2026 12:16 HKT
EU plan to phase-out high-risk tech draws fire from China's Huawei
21-01-2026 17:01 HKT
EU phase-out of high-risk tech targets Huawei, Chinese companies
20-01-2026 23:11 HKT
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT