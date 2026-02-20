logo
Social media companies face legal reckoning over mental health harms to children

WORLD
20-02-2026 20:53 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Lennon Flowers, right, Project Director of The Parents’ Network hugs Lori Schott, mother of Annalee Schott, outside a landmark trial over whether social media platforms deliberately addict and harm children, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Lennon Flowers, right, Project Director of The Parents’ Network hugs Lori Schott, mother of Annalee Schott, outside a landmark trial over whether social media platforms deliberately addict and harm children, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Poland plans social-media ban for children under 15
WORLD
27-02-2026 16:18 HKT
Lawyer Paul Schmidt, representing Meta, arrives at court on the day plaintiff Kaley G.M. takes the stand at a trial in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Social media addiction trial takes new turn with therapist's testimony
WORLD
26-02-2026 17:36 HKT
Political parties call for tax relief to boost birth rate ahead Budget
NEWS
22-02-2026 19:33 HKT
Adam Mosseri, the head of Meta Platforms' Instagram, testifies as part of a trial on what plaintiffs call "social media addiction" in children and young adults, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 11, 2026 in a courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Mona Edwards
Instagram chief defends youth mental health decisions at trial
WORLD
12-02-2026 12:51 HKT
British Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall speaks on stage at Britain's Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
UK tells parents to quiz their children about toxic online content
WORLD
10-02-2026 09:20 HKT
Eloy Moliner, 12, enjoys a water game with children from a neighbouring village where he will attend school in Pitarque, Teruel, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spain to ban social media access for children under 16
WORLD
03-02-2026 21:17 HKT
Chen You-ching mounts a horse with help of a physical therapist during an equine-assisted therapy course at the Therapeutic Riding Centre in Taoyuan in northern Taiwan on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Children with disabilities find joy and support through horse therapy in Taiwan
CHINA
03-02-2026 16:37 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Indian state mulls social media ban for children
WORLD
29-01-2026 20:54 HKT
MPs attend a parliamentary debate on legislative process for a social media ban on under-15s at the Assemblee Nationale, France's lower house Parliament in Paris on January 26, 2026. Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
Will the EU ban social media for children in 2026?
WORLD
28-01-2026 15:57 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration//File Photo
Indian tourist state of Goa weighs social media ban for children
WORLD
27-01-2026 19:18 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
