logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

US hails progress in Ukraine peace talks but security questions unresolved

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Ukraine peace talks in Geneva. Reuters
Ukraine peace talks in Geneva. Reuters
ukrainerussiaMarco Rubio

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(FILES) A picture shows the destroyed Azovstal steel plant in the Russian-controlled Azov Sea port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine on July 14, 2025, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
Out of Mariupol: teenagers flee Russian draft in occupied Ukraine
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 17:16 HKT
A mushroom cloud rises with ships below during Operation Crossroads nuclear weapons test on Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands in this 1946 handout provided by the U.S. Library of Congress. The United States said on April 25, 2014, it was examining lawsuits filed by the Marshall Islands against it and eight other nuclear-armed countries that accuse them of failing in their obligation to negotiate nuclear disarmament. REUTERS/U.S. Library of Congress/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
Nuclear testing: Why did it stop, why test and who has nuclear weapons?
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 18:44 HKT
The Indian national flag flutters ahead of the country's general election, in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
India signs pact with sanctioned Russian firm to build civil aircraft
WORLD NEWS
28-10-2025 21:31 HKT
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on October 23, 2025 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on October 24, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) encouraging soldiers of the Overseas Military Operations Forces at the groundbreaking ceremony for building the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations in Pyongyang.
North Korea building memorial for troops killed in Ukraine war
WORLD NEWS
24-10-2025 13:27 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
EU lists two Chinese refineries, trader Chinaoil in 19th package of Russia sanctions
CHINA NEWS
23-10-2025 18:15 HKT
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launches from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome during a military exercise of Russia's nuclear forces on land, sea and air held to rehearse their readiness and command structure, in the Arkhangelsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from video released October 22, 2025. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
US sanctions Russian oil companies as Moscow holds nuclear drills
WORLD NEWS
23-10-2025 09:28 HKT
Service members of a mobile air defence unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade observe the skyline during a combat shift on the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 15, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
European leaders back Trump's call for Ukraine ceasefire at present lines
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 21:02 HKT
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 30, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
World faces most fragile security moment since World War Two, RIA cites Russian spy chief
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 12:53 HKT
US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2025. (Photo by Tom Brenner / AFP)
Trump tells Zelensky to 'make a deal' as Tomahawk plea misfires
WORLD NEWS
18-10-2025 10:23 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks as he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer hold a press conference on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Bessent says US expects Japan to stop buying Russian energy
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 16:53 HKT
Search in progress for man jumps off Tsing Ma Bridge
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Hong Kong drops in English rankings, falling behind Malaysia and the Philippines
HONG KONG NEWS
20-11-2025 20:09 HKT
Spectrum of the Seas returns to Hong Kong as homeport
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.